MYVEGAS Magazine | 9/18/26

Get ready for a weekend built for serious foodies! MYVEGAS Magazine presents The Great American Foodie Fest September 25–27 at Galleria Mall at Sunset in Henderson, bringing together more than 50 food options, specialty vendors and plenty of entertainment. The three-day festival features food samplings, chef demonstrations, eating contests, live entertainment, carnival rides and games, plus a beer and cocktail garden.

MYVEGAS Magazine Owner and Publisher Mark Shaffer joined us to preview the festival alongside two of its featured vendors, Great American Funnel Cake and Yonutz. Owner Jay Johnston and Yonutz Owner Brooke Craig shared a taste of what they’re bringing to the party, giving attendees even more reason to come hungry. The festival runs Friday from 5–11 p.m., Saturday from noon–11 p.m. and Sunday from noon–10 p.m., with tickets available through the official Great American Foodie Fest website.

