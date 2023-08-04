MyVegas Magazine | 8/4/23

Mark Shaffer, owner and publisher of MyVegas Magazine, introduced the Morning Blend to the owners of Animal Focus Vet Dr. Joel Owens lll and Dr. Johnathan L. Snead. Animal Focus Vet is a whole new approach to pet care. The doctors believe in preventative care and treatment to give your pets a long and healthy life.
Posted at 11:09 AM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 14:09:46-04
