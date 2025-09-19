Myriad Genetics | 9/19/25

Many seniors spend their lives caring for others, but when it comes to their own mental health, too often they suffer in silence. According to the CDC, as many as 7 million Americans over 65 face geriatric depression.

Dr. Bernie Ranchero, an independent family medicine physician, and his patient Connie Thomas, share how having a conversation is the first step to getting help. Connie explains the challenges she faced opening up, while Dr. Ranchero discusses how genetic testing, like GeneSight, empowers seniors to find medications that work best for them.

