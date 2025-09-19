Myriad Genetics | 9/19/25

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Many seniors silently struggle with mental health, with millions affected by geriatric depression. Learn how genetic testing is helping seniors and their doctors find the right treatments faster and with confidence.
How Genetic Testing Helps Seniors Find Mental Health Medications
Many seniors spend their lives caring for others, but when it comes to their own mental health, too often they suffer in silence. According to the CDC, as many as 7 million Americans over 65 face geriatric depression.

Dr. Bernie Ranchero, an independent family medicine physician, and his patient Connie Thomas, share how having a conversation is the first step to getting help. Connie explains the challenges she faced opening up, while Dr. Ranchero discusses how genetic testing, like GeneSight, empowers seniors to find medications that work best for them.

