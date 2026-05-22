Myriad Genetics | 5/22/26

Dr. Crystal Nelson, board-certified psychiatrist, joined us to discuss why many patients feel mental health treatment can seem one-size-fits-all, especially when managing conditions like depression and anxiety. She explained that personalization is becoming increasingly important in psychiatry, helping providers better tailor treatment plans to individual needs rather than relying on a single approach for everyone.

Dr. Nelson also discussed how tools like the GeneSight Test may help guide treatment decisions by providing additional information that can reduce the trial-and-error process often associated with finding the right medication. She emphasized the importance of ongoing conversations between patients and providers when a treatment plan doesn’t feel effective, and encouraged viewers to seek trusted professional guidance and mental health resources when needed.

This segment is paid for by Myriad Genetics