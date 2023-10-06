Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Myriad Genetics | 10/6/23

Breast density is an important factor for women to know consider when it comes to their breast health and breast cancer risk. A new Myriad Genetics survey revealed the connection. #PaidForContent
Posted at 12:37 PM, Oct 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-06 15:37:47-04

A new Myriad Genetics survey revealed that breast density and family health history are two widely misunderstood breast cancer risk factors.

Half of U.S. women surveyed don’t know if breast density has anything to do with breast cancer risk and few women feel like they have all the medical information they need from their families.

Dr. Brooke Frantz, a family medicine physician obstetrician at the Oklahoma City Indian Clinic, to further discuss these risk factors.

This Segment is Paid for By Myriad Genetics

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo