Must-Have Home Tech Products from CES 2025 | 1/9/25

Explore the hottest smart home tech from CES 2025 with home improvement experts Kathryn Emery and Chip Wade. Discover innovative products that elevate convenience and lifestyle. #PaidForContent
Technology can make life at home easy, Chip Wade and Kathryn Emery, home improvement experts visited to show off the best innovations to add to your home and lifestyle this year live from the Consumer Electronics Show floor.

Highlights included:

Aiper Scuba X1 Pro Max pool cleaner
Jackery solar battery backup generators
Tonies screen free listening for kids and Bebird camera ear cleaner
