Music Lessons Las Vegas | 9/24/25

Jose Alcaide’s journey to music started with private lessons under the guidance of Patrick Worley, owner of MLLV. With hard work and determination, he earned his place at Berklee College of Music, one of the nation’s most renowned music schools, making the dean’s list nearly every semester.

Now, Jose is back where it all began—this time as an instructor at MLLV. Fluent in both English and Spanish, he tailors lessons to meet his students’ comfort levels and connects with a wide range of aspiring musicians. His story is a powerful example of how dedication and opportunity can transform lives.

