Music Lessons Las Vegas | 9/10/25

Matt Murphy is one of the newest instructors on MLLV, and his journey is already off to a strong start. After just 10 days on the platform, the drum teacher booked his very first student — proving the power of connection and opportunity through MLLV. With only two weeks under his belt, Matt is excited to keep building momentum.

In this success story, Matt shares his background as both a musician and educator, giving insight into what inspires him to teach and what it means to be part of MLLV. His story highlights not only personal achievement, but also the supportive community that makes MLLV such a unique space for music education.

This segment was paid for by Music Lessons Las Vegas