Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Music Lessons Las Vegas | 8/14/25

From partnerships to talent agency services, MLLV is more than just a site connecting musicians — it’s a full network dedicated to helping them thrive in every aspect of their careers.
Music Lessons Las Vegas Helps Musicians Live Well Beyond the Stage
Posted

MLLV Owner Patrick Worley is pulling back the curtain to reveal everything his company offers musicians beyond their popular connection platform. While MLLV is well-known for linking local talent to the market, the business goes much further — offering partnerships, talent agency services, and exploring any opportunity that helps musicians live well.

Whether it’s career growth, performance opportunities, or behind-the-scenes support, MLLV is dedicated to empowering musicians at every stage. Patrick’s mission is simple: if it falls under helping musicians succeed, MLLV does it — or is ready to make it happen.

This segent is paid for by Music Lessons Las Vegas

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo