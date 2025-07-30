Music Lessons Las Vegas |7/30/25

It’s time to feel the rhythm—Las Vegas Drumfest is back and bringing the beats with it! Rodrick Swift, drum instructor and founder of Drummer’s United International, joins us to talk about this year’s annual drum clinic, a celebration of percussion that draws drummers from all over the valley.

While Music Lessons Las Vegas isn’t an official sponsor this year, their ongoing support of member-led events like this one shows how MLLV empowers musicians to shine. Swift will be sharing all the exciting details—from guest instructors to hands-on workshops—designed for music lovers of every level.

This segment is paid for by Music Lessons Las Vegas