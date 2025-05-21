Music Lessons Las Vegas | 5/21/25

In part two of our series with MLLV Owner Patrick Worley, we dive deeper into what MLLV offers specifically for musicians—and how it compares to traditional income routes like bar gigs, session work, and teaching. This site is geared up to help empower artists to take control of their careers.

Patrick outlines the common struggles musicians face trying to make a steady income, and how MLLV creates new pathways by offering structured opportunities, visibility, and professional support. If you're a musician looking for something more sustainable, MLLV could be your next big step.

This segment was paid for by Music Lessons Las Vegas