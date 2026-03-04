Music Lessons Las Vegas | 3/4/26

Patrick Worley, Owner of MLLV, welcomes guitarist Andrew Weir to spotlight a member whose career has reached impressive heights. Andrew currently performs with Grammy-winning pop icon Sheena Easton, one of the most successful artists of the 1980s with more than 20 million records sold worldwide. His Las Vegas credits include the Jersey Boys residency and Bat Out of Hell at Paris Las Vegas, along with collaborations with major Australian artists. Andrew is just one of the talented tutors you could learn from on the platform and is only a click away from helping you take your first steps on your guitar learning journey.

