Music Lessons Las Vegas | 3/18/26

A new partnership between Music Lessons Las Vegas (MLLV) and the Nevada Blind Children’s Foundation (NBCF) is bringing the joy of music to even more young people in Southern Nevada. MLLV owner Patrick Worley joined NBCF Executive Director Maribel Garcia to share how the collaboration will connect talented instructors with students through group lessons held in NBCF’s dedicated music room.

The program not only provides a creative outlet for blind and visually impaired children, but also helps local musicians gain meaningful teaching opportunities. Both organizations say the partnership highlights the power of community collaboration and the important role music can play in building confidence, creativity, and connection for students of all abilities.

This segment is paid for by Music Lessons Las Vegas