Music Lessons Las Vegas | 2/18/26

Patrick Worley, owner of MLLV, offers insight for viewers who may be discovering the organization for the first time. MLLV was created to support local musicians through education, collaboration, and real opportunities to build sustainable careers in music.

Drawing on his own background and deep ties to the Las Vegas music scene, Patrick explains why MLLV is uniquely positioned to solve common challenges musicians face, from access to lessons to community support.

Over the past year, MLLV has partnered with artists and organizations alike, building a network designed to help musicians live well and thrive creatively.

This segment is paid for by Music Lessons Las Vegas