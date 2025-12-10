Music Lessons Las Vegas | 12/10/25

Grace City Opera Theatre brings a special pre-Nutcracker performance to The Smith Center on December 23, and Claudia Merrill shares what makes the company unique. She highlights how Grace City collaborates with local arts groups to create meaningful connections across the community.

Patrick Worley of MLLV explains how his organization supports musicians beyond private lessons, connecting them with opportunities and partnerships.

Together, they showcase how both Grace City Opera and MLLV strengthen Nevada’s performing arts scene.

This segment is paid for by Music Lessons Las Vegas