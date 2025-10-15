Music Lessons Las Vegas | 10/15/25

Music Lessons Las Vegas (MLLV) is back in the spotlight with Patrick Worley introducing accomplished drummer Rodrick Swift. Known for his impressive career as both a performer and instructor, Rodrick shares insights on his musical journey, his unique teaching style, and how he inspires the next generation of drummers.

From hosting community drum clinics featuring major artists to running his own podcast, Rodrick keeps the beat alive on and off the stage. Viewers can learn more about lessons and upcoming events by connecting directly with MLLV — where Las Vegas musicians grow, groove, and shine.

