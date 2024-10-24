Muse By Calliope | 10/24/24

Brittany Parsons Engel, founder and CEO of One Stop Tree Shop, is redefining how the tree industry operates through technology.

Her platform centralizes essential processes such as hiring skilled workers, managing equipment availability, and improving emergency response times.

This innovative approach is designed to streamline operations, saving businesses time and resources.

With a focus on unity and collaboration, Brittany’s solution brings transparency and efficiency to an industry often challenged by outdated systems.

By addressing critical gaps, her tech platform empowers companies to adapt quickly to market changes and emergencies.

As a visionary in the field, Brittany continues to lead the way in modernizing tree care management.

For more information, click here.

This segment is paid for by Muse By Calliope