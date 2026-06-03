Murray SawChuck | 6/3/26

Beloved Las Vegas entertainer Murray SawChuck is set to headline Father’s Day Weekend at South Point Hotel & Casino with performances on June 20 and 21. Known for his high-energy blend of comedy, illusions, audience participation, and over-the-top personality, Murray has spent more than two decades entertaining audiences on the Las Vegas Strip and around the world.

Murray joined us to not just talk about what fans can expect from his “Hairlarious Deceptions” live show, but also showcase an incredible illusion! See why his performance makes for a perfect Father’s Day outing, and how he continues to keep classic Vegas-style entertainment alive with a modern comedic twist. From jaw-dropping tricks to nonstop laughs, audiences can expect a fast-paced show packed with surprises for the whole family.

