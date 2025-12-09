Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Murray SawChuck | 12/9/25

Vegas headliner Murray SawChuck brings the magic this holiday season with his newest show at The Orleans, featuring a star-studded lineup.
Murray’s MiSfiTs Holiday Spectacular
Murray SawChuck is back with his newest holiday show at The Orleans Hotel, “Murray’s MiSfiTs Holiday Variety Spectacular.”

Alongside Murray, audiences will enjoy a dazzling lineup of performers, including Dani Elizabeth, Sarah Romanosky, Travis Cloer, Anne Martinez, and Side-Show Bert. 

And we got to witness live in-studio, Dani and Sarah performing a jaw-dropping illusion where Dani cut Sarah in half! With magic, music, and festive fun, this holiday spectacular promises unforgettable entertainment for the whole family.

Don’t miss your chance to see the wonder live in Las Vegas!

