Murray SawChuck | 12/9/25

Murray SawChuck is back with his newest holiday show at The Orleans Hotel, “Murray’s MiSfiTs Holiday Variety Spectacular.”

Alongside Murray, audiences will enjoy a dazzling lineup of performers, including Dani Elizabeth, Sarah Romanosky, Travis Cloer, Anne Martinez, and Side-Show Bert.

And we got to witness live in-studio, Dani and Sarah performing a jaw-dropping illusion where Dani cut Sarah in half! With magic, music, and festive fun, this holiday spectacular promises unforgettable entertainment for the whole family.

Don’t miss your chance to see the wonder live in Las Vegas!