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Mr. Bubble | 7/31/26

Celebrity chef Duff Goldman joins Mr. Bubble to celebrate 65 years of fun, encouraging families to embrace messy moments and create lasting childhood memories. #PaidForContent
Celebrating 65 Years of Mr. Bubble
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Celebrity chef Duff Goldman is teaming up with Mr. Bubble to celebrate the brand's 65th anniversary by reminding families that some of childhood's best memories come from getting a little messy. From baking in the kitchen to splashing in the tub, Goldman shares why hands-on experiences help create unforgettable moments that children will cherish for years to come. He also emphasizes the importance of balancing creativity and fun with responsibility by teaching kids to clean up afterward. It's a playful look at making memories, embracing imagination, and celebrating the simple joys of childhood.

This segment is paid for by Mr Bubble

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