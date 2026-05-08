Motorcycle Safety Foundation | 5/8/26

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, with peak riding season underway and higher gas prices, more people are riding — or thinking about riding — motorcycles and scooters to save money.

In a recent Motorcycle Industry Council survey, 50% of motorcycle owners said they plan to ride more for errands, commuting, and day trips since fuel prices rose. As more riders take to the roads, the Motorcycle Safety Foundation has life-saving tips for drivers and riders.

MSF-certified RiderCoach and motorcycle safety, Andria Yu is joining us with more details on riding, schools across the country are offering RIDE Day events and free opportunities to try riding with expert coaching, the right-sized bike, and safety gear included.

This segment is paid for by Motorcycle Safety Foundation