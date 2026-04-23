Mothers Against Drunk Driving | 4/23/26

A meaningful night of movement and remembrance is coming to downtown Las Vegas as the 4th annual Move with Mothers Against Drunk Driving 5K takes over Carolyn G. Goodman Plaza on April 25. Volunteer and DUI crash survivor Gina Srinarayana joins alongside Francesca Srinarayana to share their personal connection to the cause and why this event matters more than ever. The walk brings together families, survivors, and supporters to stand united against impaired driving.

Beyond the steps taken during the 5K, the impact reaches far deeper. Funds raised stay right here in Nevada, helping provide critical victim services and support prevention programs aimed at stopping underage drinking and drug use.

This segment is paid for by Mothers Against Drunk Driving