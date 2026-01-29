Mothers Against Drunk Driving | 1/29/26

Get ready to serve up some fun for a cause! Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is hosting their first-ever Pickleball Tournament on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. at the Plaza Hotel on Main. Alex Brazo, Program Manager, shares how MADD’s Move With MADD events raise critical awareness and funds to end impaired driving in Nevada.

All funds raised stay in the state, supporting victims, preventing underage drinking, and helping stop drugged and drunk driving. It’s a fun, active way to support a serious mission, make a difference in the community, and enjoy a spirited day on the pickleball court.

This segment is paid for by Mothers Against Drunk Driving