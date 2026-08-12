Monzú | 8/12/26

There’s nothing quite like gathering around the table for a big Sunday meal, and Monzú Italian Oven + Bar is bringing that Italian tradition to Las Vegas. Chef and owner Gio Mauro was inspired by a recent trip to Italy, where he saw families and friends come together every Sunday to enjoy great food and even better company.

That inspiration led to the launch of Sunday Family Dinner at Monzú, featuring an all-you-can-eat spread of pasta and pizza. It’s designed to capture that relaxed, communal feeling of an Italian Sunday gathering while giving guests plenty of delicious reasons to come hungry. Chef Gio Mauro and Shannon Fagan joined us to share more about the new Sunday tradition and what guests can expect.

