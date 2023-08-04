Watch Now
Monster Jam | 8/4/23

Monster Jam is back this weekend with full-throttle fun for the whole family at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center!
Posted at 11:06 AM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 14:06:09-04

Witness world-class drivers show off crazy skills and all-out racing in fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship at Monster Jam 2023. It's happening this weekend at the Thomas & Mack Center. You’ll be close to the action with many of your favorites like the legendary Grave Digger®, snarling El Toro Loco, mighty Megalodon®, and more, as they push the limits in Freestyle, Skills, Donut and Racing competitions. Tour Manager Juan Cruz joins us to tell us more.

