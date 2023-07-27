Monster Jam | 7/27/23

Witness world-class drivers show off crazy skills and all-out racing in fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship at Monster Jam 2023.

It's happening at the Thomas & Mack Center from Aug. 4 - 6.

You’ll be close to the action with many of your favorites like the legendary Grave Digger®, snarling El Toro Loco, mighty Megalodon®, and more, as they push the limits in Freestyle, Skills, Donut and Racing competitions.

Monster Jam also features breathtaking Freestyle Motocross exhibitions.

