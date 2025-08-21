Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Moneta Health | 8/21/25

Moneta Health CEO Paul Campbell and Brain Health Educator Kat Hartley share insights on shifting from “caregiver” to “care partner” when supporting a loved one living with dementia.
Care Partnering: Supporting Loved Ones Living with Dementia
When someone is diagnosed with dementia, the journey doesn’t just affect them—it deeply impacts their loved ones as well. That’s why Moneta Health CEO Paul Campbell and Brain Health Educator Kat Hartley are helping families reframe the role of caregiver into something more powerful: a care partner.

Together, they highlight practical ways to support daily needs while also fostering connection, dignity, and quality of life. From emotional resilience to communication strategies, Paul and Kat’s guidance empowers families to navigate challenges with compassion. Their message is clear—caring for someone with dementia isn’t just about tasks, it’s about partnership, presence, and preserving meaningful relationships.

This segment was paid for by Moneta Health

