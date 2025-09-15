Monday Night Football at WSKY Stadium | 9/15/25

This Monday, Morning Blend is all about football fever! Elliott and Jessica are taking the show out of the studio and into the heart of the action, broadcasting live from WSKY Stadium, the popular sports bar located just steps from Allegiant Stadium. With excitement building for the Raiders’ home opener, the show is serving up game-day energy with plenty of fun, food, and football spirit.

From fan celebrations to tailgate traditions, Morning Blend is giving viewers a front-row seat to the buzz of Monday Night Football in Las Vegas. Whether you’re a die-hard Raiders fan or just here for the atmosphere, this special edition captures the thrill of live sports and the unbeatable community spirit that makes game day in Vegas unforgettable.

Show Sponsor: Southern Nevada Chevy Dealers - Findlay Chevrolet