MomHint | 9/25/26

Kick off fall with a fresh lineup of stylish, practical and fun finds! Lifestyle and parenting contributor Sherri French highlights seasonal essentials, including men’s and women’s sweaters from Express, the multichannel apparel brand known for modern, effortless style. Baggallini has teamed up with supermodel Coco Rocha for its first celebrity collaboration, a six-piece capsule designed for life on the go, with bags featuring compartments for everything from laptops to water bottles.

For something completely different, Gem Pets combines collectible animals with the gem-digging craze, while Timber Ridge brings the outdoors into the season with its SULU Director’s Chair and KANU Gear Haulers. Whether you’re refreshing your wardrobe, organizing your fall adventures or looking for something fun to collect, Sherri has plenty of ideas to kick off the season.

This segment is paid for by MomHint