MomHint | 8/20/26

Where has the summer gone? Lifestyle and parenting contributor Sherri French joined us with a few end-of-summer essentials to help us make the most of those final sunny days.

First, she helped us give our homes a seasonal scent refresh with Drift’s limited-edition John Wick x Drift Continental Home Scent Diffuser, featuring a blend of lavender noir, mahogany, oak and tonka bean. With the summer heat still hanging around, Sherri also shared Secret Clinical Hyaluronic Acid Antiperspirant, designed to provide long-lasting sweat and odor protection while helping support the skin’s barrier.

And after a season of travel, late nights and packed schedules, she showed us how NuFACE’s at-home microcurrent devices can help refresh a beauty routine with options designed to visibly lift, tone and contour.

This segment is paid for by MomHint