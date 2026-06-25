MomHint | 6/25/26

America’s 250th birthday is almost here, and if you’re planning to celebrate with family and friends, this segment has you covered.

Lifestyle and parenting contributor Sherri French joined us with fun and festive ideas to make your Fourth of July gathering extra special. From colorful red, white, and blue desserts to patriotic serving pieces perfect for backyard entertaining, there are plenty of easy ways to elevate your celebration.

She also highlighted grilling essentials to help take your barbecue game to the next level, along with crowd-pleasing snacks and appetizers for guests to enjoy.

Whether you’re hosting a big bash or a simple family cookout, these picks are all about making your Independence Day celebration memorable, delicious, and stress-free.

This segment is paid for by MomHint