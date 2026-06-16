MomHint | 6/16/26

Father's Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the dads, grandfathers, and father figures who make a difference in our lives. Whether he's a grill master, golfer, entertainer, traveler, or simply enjoys practical everyday items, there are plenty of thoughtful gift options available this year. From stylish accessories and outdoor gear to unique home entertaining essentials, shoppers have more choices than ever to help make Dad feel appreciated.

Lifestyle and parenting contributor Sherri French joined the show to showcase a variety of Father's Day gift ideas designed to fit different interests and budgets. The segment highlighted products for home entertaining, golf enthusiasts, personal care, fragrances, apparel, and convenient shopping solutions that make gift-giving easier. With Father's Day just around the corner, these ideas offer inspiration for anyone looking to find a meaningful way to celebrate the special dads in their lives.

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