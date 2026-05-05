MomHint | 5/5/26

Sherri French is helping take the guesswork out of Mother’s Day with a curated gift guide designed to fit every kind of mom. For the organized mom, tools like Picture Keeper make it easy to safely store priceless family memories with a simple plug-and-backup system that works across devices.

For moms who love style without the stress, Stitch Fix offers a personalized shopping experience with curated looks delivered right to their door. Meanwhile, Shipt makes last-minute gifting effortless with same-day delivery on everything from flowers to brunch essentials. And for active moms, Franklin Sports delivers with stylish and functional pickleball gear that’s perfect for getting out and staying active.

This segment is paid for by Mom Hint