Morning Blend

MomHint | 2/6/26

Lifestyle contributor Sherri French shares festive Valentine’s Day finds from Pottery Barn, Hot Dang Press, Knobēz, and Crayola to help you gift, decorate, and celebrate with heart.
Love Is in the Air on Las Vegas Morning Blend
Sherri French turns into cupid with these thoughtful Valentine’s Day ideas that turn everyday moments into sweet celebrations.

Set the scene with Pottery Barn’s scalloped heart stoneware bowls, plates, and playful conversation heart napkins for a festive tablescape.

Hot Dang Press adds a personal twist with iron-on designs, cards, and sheet sets that are customizable and made to last, while Knobēz instantly transforms cabinets and drawers with reusable conversation heart covers.

And for families, Crayola brings the creativity with classic crayons, washable markers, glue, and paper for DIY valentines straight from the heart.

