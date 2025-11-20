Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Momhint |11/20/25

Lifestyle and parenting contributor Sherri French shares standout family-friendly gifts for the 2025 holiday season — from beauty and home scents to festive décor, tropical getaways, and top tech for everyone on your list.
Family Gifts That Dazzle 2025
Posted

Beauty lovers can unwrap incredible fragrance gifts from Scentbird and Drift, including advent calendars, chic designer scent sets, and stylish diffusers like the playful new Strawberry Shortcake fragrance.

For the hostess, Pottery Barn delivers festive favorites with their Holiday Icons Mug Collection and charming cookie jars that double as fun holiday décor.

Families looking to celebrate in the sun can head to Beaches Resorts, where The Elf on the Shelf transforms their Jamaica and Turks & Caicos properties into magical Caribbean holiday playgrounds — complete with themed suites, movie nights, storytimes, and sweets-filled soirées.

And for the tech lover, Sony’s WH-CH720N wireless noise-cancelling headphones offer feather-light comfort, long battery life, and immersive sound at a wallet-friendly price.

This segment is paid for by Momhint

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo