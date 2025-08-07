Mom Hint | 8/7/25

Get ready to upgrade your back-to-school game! Sherri French spotlights essentials from Herschel Supply like the tech-savvy Kaslo Backpack, the fun Heritage Kids Backpack, and lunch boxes and pencil cases that keep little learners organized and happy. Dorm-bound students will love Pottery Barn Teen’s floral-chic pop-up hamper and gemstone-inspired shower caddy to make college feel more like home.

Sherri also features Crayola’s fun color-voting campaign plus a bulk pack of crayons perfect for classrooms. Stay on top of it all with Plum Paper’s customizable Ultimate School Planner—built to handle nine classes and more. And to keep students hydrated and energized, Cirkul’s kid-friendly, sugar-free flavor bundles make water fun again. Head to each brand's site to shop online and start the school year right!

This segment was paid for by Mom Hint