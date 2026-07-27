Mom Hint | 7/27/26

Back-to-school season is here, and lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French joined us with practical products and ideas to help families prepare for the year ahead. From dorm room essentials and school supplies to home organization tools, memory-saving technology, and lifestyle favorites, she shares a variety of picks designed to make the transition back to the classroom a little easier. Whether you're shopping for an elementary school student, a college freshman, or somewhere in between, these back-to-school essentials can help families stay organized, prepared, and ready for a successful school year.

This segment is paid for by Mom Hint