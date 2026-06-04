Mom Hint | 6/4/26

Summer is the perfect time to create lasting memories, whether you're planning a big vacation, a weekend getaway, or simply looking for fun activities close to home. Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French joined us with creative ideas to help families make the most of the season while keeping things affordable and stress-free.

From family game nights and travel essentials to summer skincare and vacation planning, Sherri highlights products, destinations, and experiences designed to help families enjoy every moment of summer. She'll also share practical tips for finding value, staying organized, and making family adventures more memorable no matter where the season takes you.



This segment is paid for by Mom Hint