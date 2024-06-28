Watch Now
Mom Hint | 6/28/24

With school on break and sunny skies ahead, it's the ideal time to head outdoors! Today, lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French joins us to share wonderful tips for making the most of the summer with your family!
Posted at 11:45 AM, Jun 28, 2024

Fun and family games

Franklin Sports

Visit franklinsports.com for 20% using code MOMHINT until June 30

Keep the bugs away

Zevo

Available at most major retailers such as Target, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowes, and grocery stores.

Dinner time on the grill

Weber
Shop at weber.com

This segment is paid for by Mom Hint

