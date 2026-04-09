Mom Hint | 4/9/26

Spring is officially here, and lifestyle expert Sherri French is sharing simple ways families can make the most of the season outdoors. From refreshing your routine to spending more time outside, it’s all about embracing warmer weather and making everyday moments more fun.

Creative outdoor play is a big focus, encouraging kids to get outside, stay active, and use their imagination. Meanwhile, backyard gatherings are back in full swing, with families firing up the grill and turning their yards into go-to hangout spots. Even small updates can help transform your space into a relaxing spring retreat. Whether it’s playtime, family meals, or just enjoying the sunshine, now is the perfect time to step outside and soak up the season together.

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