Mom Hint | 4/23/26

The weather is warming up, and that means it’s the perfect time to hit the golf course. Lifestyle and parenting contributor Sherri French joins the show with easy ways to make the most of your time outside, whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just getting into the swing of things. From staying organized on the course to feeling comfortable and confident, a few smart upgrades can completely elevate your experience.

It’s all about keeping things simple and enjoyable—using helpful tools to stay connected to the game, protecting yourself from the sun, and finding gear that transitions seamlessly from the course to everyday life. With the right essentials in place, you can focus less on the logistics and more on enjoying every moment out on the green this season.

This segment is paid for by Mom Hint