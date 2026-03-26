Mom Hint | 3/26/26

Easter is right around the corner, and Lifestyle and Parenting Contributor Sherri French joined us with fun, family-friendly ways to celebrate. From creative gifts to outdoor games, there are plenty of ways to make this holiday memorable without the sugar overload.

PicassoTiles offers imaginative building sets that encourage kids to dream big while learning through play, while Franklin Sports brings the action with Easter basket-ready games like footballs and mini pitching sets. For creative little ones, Crayola’s Color Wonder line keeps things mess-free while still delivering colorful fun. And when it comes to pulling it all together, Shipt makes holiday prep easy with delivery on everything from basket goodies to Easter dinner essentials.

This segment is paid for by Mom Hint