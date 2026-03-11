Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mom Hint | 3/11/26

Lifestyle expert Sherri French shares smart spring break packing tips—from booking vacation photos to saving suitcase space and skipping last-minute store runs. #PaidForContent
Spring Break Packing Hacks Every Family Needs
Spring break travel is here, and lifestyle and parenting contributor Sherri French is helping families pack smarter before they hit the road. One idea that’s gaining popularity is booking a vacation photographer through Flytographer so parents can actually be in the family photos instead of behind the camera. Sherri also recommends using Shipt to skip stressful last-minute store runs, with same-day delivery from more than 100 retailers—even while traveling. To stay fresh in warm destinations, Secret Clinical Hyaluronic Acid Antiperspirant offers up to 100 hours of sweat protection. And if packing space is tight, VacPax Vacuum Sealed Travel Bags compress clothes so travelers can fit nearly twice as much in their suitcase.

This segment is paid for by Mom Hint

