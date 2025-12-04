Mom Hint | 12/4/25

Finding the perfect holiday gift is easier than ever with Sherri French’s must-have picks for 2025.

For the game lover, Blue Orange Games’ Color Scramble with Cora keeps kids active and screen-free with fast-paced color-matching fun. Families looking for a major wow-factor can bring home the adventure of the galaxy with Stern Pinball’s new Star Wars: Fall of the Empire machines, complete with cinematic missions and cutting-edge SPIKE 3 technology.

Creative kids will love Crayola’s newest Color Wonder Magic Light Brush sets, offering magical mess-free painting with beloved characters like Bluey and Ms. Rachel. And for the sports fans, Franklin Sports delivers pro-quality gear across baseball, pickleball, football, and more — including officially licensed MLB, NFL, and WNBA favorites. Sherri’s curated list makes holiday gifting joyful, memorable, and fun for the whole family.

This segment is paid for by Mom Hint