Mojave Mardi Gras | 2/12/26

Trade the Strip for the spirit of New Orleans as Pioneer Saloon hosts the 5th Annual Mojave Mardi Gras in historic Goodsprings. Owner Stephen Staats brings his Louisiana roots to life with authentic Cajun and Creole food, festive drinks, and live music all day in a true Old West setting.

The free celebration runs from noon to midnight, welcoming all ages until 6pm before turning 21+ for the evening party. There will also be a colorful parade with decorated vehicles tossing beads and swag to cheering guests. A portion of proceeds benefits Breakthrough T1D, making the good times even more meaningful.