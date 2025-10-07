Moderna | 10/7/25

With COVID-19 infections climbing nationwide and a fall surge looming, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has released new guidance. Instead of recommending vaccination for nearly all Americans, the updated approach calls for patients to consult their healthcare providers to decide what’s best for their individual health needs.

This shift raises questions about access and cost, but one message remains the same: vaccination is still the most effective defense against severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams will share insights on this evolving strategy, the science behind it, and what Americans should know heading into respiratory virus season.

This segment is paid for by Moderna