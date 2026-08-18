Mister USA 2026 | 8/18/26

The search for the next Mister USA is coming to Las Vegas! Mister USA 2025 Michael Chadwick and Mister Nevada USA Colin Waling joined us to talk about the upcoming Mister USA 2026 competition at AREA15 on Sunday, August 23.

The event will bring together 51 state representatives competing for the prestigious national title in a day filled with fashion, entertainment, inspiration and plenty of competition.

The experience includes the Preliminary Competition, an Official Red Carpet Reception, the Grand Finals and an exclusive After Party Celebration.

