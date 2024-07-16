Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Miss Samoa USA Pageant| 7/17/24

The inaugural Miss Samoa USA Pageant, is celebrating Samoan culture and empowering young Pacific Islander-Samoan women.
Posted at 11:07 AM, Jul 16, 2024

The Miss Samoa USA Pageant, is a celebration that goes beyond beauty to embrace the rich heritage and culture of Samoa. This year's event, running from July 29th to August 1st, and serves as a powerful platform for young Pacific Islander-Samoan women, providing opportunities to showcase their talents, embrace their cultural identity, and develop leadership skills.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo