Miss Juneteenth Nevada | 7/9/26

We welcomed Miss Juneteenth Nevada 2026/27, Ameerah, to the show following her recent crowning as the organization’s newest ambassador, as well as runner up Zoe!

Ameerah, a junior at Silverado High School, earned the title for her leadership, public speaking, poise, and commitment to community service. She serves as an officer in her school’s Black Student Union and as Horn Captain in the band, balancing academics, extracurriculars, and service.

Along with scholarships toward higher education, Ameerah and Zoe will spend the next year representing Miss Juneteenth Nevada at civic events, youth development programs, and educational workshops across the state.