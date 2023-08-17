Watch Now
Miracle Flights | 8/17/23

Miracle Flights and FreeWill join forces to promote National Make-A-Will Month this August. The initiative aims to encourage individuals to include Miracle Flights in their legacy giving. #PaidForContent
Posted at 9:54 AM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 12:54:00-04

Miracle Flights, the leading nonprofit organization providing free commercial airline flights to children in need of reaching life-changing medical care not found in their local community, is partnering with FreeWill, a renowned company specializing in online will creation, in celebration of National Make-A-Will Month this August. National Make-A-Will Month is an initiative that seeks to raise awareness about the importance of creating a last will. Despite its significance, statistics show that nearly 60% of Americans do not have a will, leaving their loved ones in difficult and uncertain situations during times of loss.

This segment is paid for by Miracle Flights

